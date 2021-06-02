Trial of Green Bay man involved in fatal 2015 shooting delayed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trial date is delayed for a Green Bay man involved in a fatal 2015 shooting.

According to court documents, Antwon Corderrel Powell was supposed to stand trial the week of June 6. The jury trial is now rescheduled for September 13.

Powell is facing several felony charges, including First-Degree Intentional Homicide related to the shooting of David Shorter at an apartment complex on December 3, 2015, which ultimately killed Shorter.

The following are a list of his charges:

1st-Degree Reckless Homicide

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Repeater, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony, Repeater

Officers say they placed Powell in custody the day of the shooting on unrelated charges.