Trial scheduled in 2022 for man alleged in killing Shawano brothers

KINGSTON, Mo. (WFRV) – The man charged for killing two Shawano Co. brothers is scheduled for a jury trial in Feb. 2022.

Authorities say 25-year-old Garland Nelson of Missouri has charges ranging from first-degree murder to abandonment of a corpse.

The search for the missing men, 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, first started in July 2019.

Authorities say the brothers flew to Missouri to check on some cattle that belonged to their livestock company but never returned.

After finding their rental truck, deputies found Nelson who has been previously convicted for selling cattle that didn’t belong to him.

Nelson was first held at Caldwell County Detention Center but has requested to have his trial at the Johnson County Justice Center in Missouri.

The case has been postponed multiple times with Nelson’s attorney unable to attend and requests for more time.

If convicted of murder, Nelson could face a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.