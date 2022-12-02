KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Opening statements began on Friday morning in the trial of a father who is accused of killing his two young children back in 2020.

Matthew Beyer is facing two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide for allegedly killing 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer in their home back in February 2020 in Kaukauna.

The first round of witnesses are taking the stand on Friday, and in the opening statements, the prosecution says that they have ‘extensive evidence that places Beyer in Kaukauna’ on the night of the alleged murders.

“We are going to take you through some difficult details of the events of that night, and the days and weeks that proceeded that and followed,” said Prosecution Lawyer Melinda Tempelis. “The facts are disturbing and unfathomable, but imperative in representing these two children, whose lives were cut tragically and unnecessarily short.”

Beyer’s defense claims that there is room for reasonable doubt to not place blame on Beyer, providing evidence of another suspect, while also saying that no blood was reportedly found in Beyer’s car or on his clothes.

Authorities say they responded to a call in the 1200 block of Crooks Avenue just after 7:00 a.m. on that day in February and reportedly found the children dead with ‘intentionally inflicted injuries.’

Beyer was arrested in June 2020 in connection with the death of the two children.

Beyer lived in Manitowoc at the time and told officers he had not been to the Kaukauna home that night and stated that he had stayed home all night, except for taking one trip to the local Kwik Trip.

However, a traffic camera video showed Beyer, leaving his Manitowoc residence at around 2:30 a.m. and then returning at around 4:30 a.m. that same morning.

In June 2020, Beyer and another inmate allegedly made an attempt to escape the Outagamie County Jail.

Charges against Beyer include:

2 counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide

Taking Hostages/Release w/o Bodily Harm with a modifier of Party to a Crime

Attempt Escape-Criminal Arrest with a modifier of Party to a Crime

Two weeks have been set aside for the trial and Local 5 will continue to provide updates throughout.