GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department has announced the opening day for tubing at Triangle Hill, with a special gift paired with the opening.

Officials have announced the grand opening of the new Magic Carpet conveyer belt system, which will safely bring tubers up the main hill at Triangle Hill at Baird Creek.

Hours for the opening week, which begins on December 26 will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Tubing is available for $7 per person which includes a tube rental and rides up the Magic Carpet conveyer lift. Officials say that there are 150 tubes available.

There will be a concession stand to help keep guests warm as well as plenty of winter trails to enjoy.

For more information about tubing at Triangle Hill, click here.