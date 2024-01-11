GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s nothing like the first run down the hill of the season.

“Today’s the first day we’re open of the season,” Triangle Hill assistant manager Callie Adamczak said. “I’d say it’s a pretty good turnout for our first day.”

There were more than 60 tubers that arrived in the first hour, and there is a lot of preparation that goes on each day before that.

“Turn all the power on, the main power source, make sure the tow rope is working at our skiing, snowboarding and this carpet,” Adamczak said. “The hardest part is keeping snow on the ground. It all depends on temperature, humidity, obviously it’s been warmer this winter so it’s harder to make snow.”

It is the first year that the hill has the technology to make snow, but conditions have not been warm enough to consistently make it, which has led to a later start this season.

“The best part is everyone of all ages having fun, and experiencing winter,” Adamczak said. “Because we live in Wisconsin, I know it’s expected, not everyone enjoys it but at least we can make the most of it here.”

Maylee McManaman just moved to Green Bay from Oklahoma in May, and her friend Lyra Houston decided to take her tubing for the first time.

“I love it, I love snow. This is my first time sledding,” McManaman said. “It’s really fun. It’s really scary at first, but it’s really fun. It was pretty freaky, because she just pushed me and it was like ‘ok, we’re going!’ but then it was pretty fun.”

And what’s the best part?

“When you’re riding down you can see the [entire hill] and it’s all whooshing past you.”