Trick or Treat? Wisconsinites called out for ‘divisive’ stance on candy corn

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Who exactly is eating this stuff? Brach’s, a leading producer of candy corn, may have the answer.

(WFRV) – Who actually eats candy corn? Well, Brach’s did some counting and found out the top 20 states that consume the tri-color candy.

There seems to be no middle ground when it comes to the Halloween treat, depending on who you ask people either love it or detest it. Brach’s themselves even identified Wisconsin as one of the states as being divisive on the treat.

The top 20 states that consume the most candy corn are:

  1. California
  2. Texas
  3. Florida
  4. New York
  5. Michigan
  6. Illinois
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. North Carolina
  9. Georgia
  10. Indiana
  11. Iowa
  12. Kansas
  13. Louisiana
  14. Maryland
  15. Massachusetts
  16. Arizona
  17. Minnesota
  18. Mississippi
  19. Kentucky
  20. Washington

The states near the top of the list are the ones with the highest population. That is because the study is based on total sales and not sales per capita.

Calling Team Candy Corn! BRACH’S® Unveils List of Top 20 U.S. States that Consume the Most of the Classic Halloween Treat
Calling Team Candy Corn! BRACH’S® Unveils List of Top 20 U.S. States that Consume the Most of the Classic Halloween Treat

While Brach’s did not include Wisconsin in the top 20, it did mention that it is one of the five states identified where residents may not have joined ‘Team Candy Corn’.

  1. Alabama
  2. Hawaii
  3. Nebraska
  4. Vermont
  5. Wisconsin

“But we also know that candy corn is one of the most divisive seasonal treats and there are some people who don’t enjoy it (I’m looking at you, Nebraskans and Wisconsinites),” said Mariah Havens, Director of Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara.

An estimated 35 billion pounds of candy corn are produced annually, according to the National Confectioner’s Association.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game versus Bengals

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Locker Room: Recapping Sunday's win versus Steelers

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins