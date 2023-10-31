APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The scariest part of Halloween for people living in the Appleton area this year may have been the weather.

Our Storm Team Five Meteorologists report that Mother Nature dropped 4.5 inches of snow on Appleton. That is a record for the city on Halloween.

The winter wonderland didn’t stop people from trick-or-treating in Appleton’s Erb Park neighborhood, however, some parents had to make some last-minute modifications to their kids’ costumes to prepare for the cold.

“My daughter was supposed to go as Miss Rachel so long sleeves t-shirt and overalls and it isn’t warm enough for that so we picked up an Elmo full-suited costume,” said Matt Kocher from Appleton.

Kocher’s son Grayson also added a few layers underneath his costume. He told Local Five News that the cold wasn’t going to stop him from getting some candy or from dressing up as his favorite Packers player wide receiver Christian Watson.

“He’s a great receiver, he runs great routes and gets lots of touchdowns,” said Grayson about Watson.

Other trick-or-treaters in the neighborhood said the trick to stay warm is to wear a costume that is large enough to fit extra layers underneath.

Some families did say that they shortened their trick-or-treat routes because of the weather. Despite the weather, there were a lot of trick-or-treaters out in Appleton braving the cold on their quest for candy.