‘Trick-Or-Trunk’ coming this Halloween to the Automobile Gallery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Trick-Or-Treating is a favorite Halloween event for most but, with Covid-19, this year may look a little different.

‘Trick-Or-Trunk’ is coming soon to the Automobile Gallery, giving families an alternative way to celebrate the spooky season. The good news is you won’t exactly need to reach speeds of 88 mph to attend the Automobile Gallery’s ‘Trick-Or-Trunk’ event this Halloween.

Just as some of these cars may be eye candy for some, there will be actual candy being passed out here for Halloween. With some uncertainty surrounding trick-or-treating this year, the classic car collectors have decided to host a family-friendly Halloween event.

Families will be welcome to come to the gallery like a normal day, where children will receive individual bags of candy and treats. Halloween movies will also be playing in the event center, along with individual coloring books and crayons on hand. Adults are $10 per person with a $5 discount when they bring an item that can be donated to Paul’s Pantry.

With as big of a space for housing such vintage vehicles, any doubts over social distancing can be put to bed.

“We just thought to add something a little extra for families that may or may not have Halloween in their neighborhoods,” says Kathryn Gardner, Director of Events at the Automobile Gallery. “We still don’t know if people are going to be able to trick-or-treat or not so this is an alternative to trick-or-treating. Kids can still dress up in their costumes, they can still get goodies, they can still get candy, and still feel like it’s a holiday.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the event. ‘Trick-Or-Trunk’ will be taking place Halloween Day from 10 a.m. – noon.