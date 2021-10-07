Trigales Bakery brings authentic Mexican sweet bread to Appleton

APPLETON, Wisc. (WFRV) – American-born Ivan Zavala has been making sweet bread since his childhood days in Mexico.

But he wanted to be his own boss and along with his wife, Laura took over Reyes bakery in 2015 and renamed it Trigales.

With the help of one of their workers Maria Zendejas serving as interpreter, Laura told us the meaning behind the name.

“The wheat is what they use making bread,” she explained. “So when you say Trigales that means the wheat field.”

Ivan and Laura make everything themselves here on-premises with a small staff.

Even when Covid-19 interfered with deliveries they managed to serve up homebaked favorites including the Tres leches or three milks cake.

“It’s a process of at least two days,” Laura explained. “We bake the bread and then it has to completely cool. The cake is soaked in a mixture of regular milk, condensed milk, and evaporated milk and that’s when they start the decorating process.”

With new safety protocols, customers can’t touch the bread anymore before selecting.

But there are candies of childhood, still provide a welcoming atmosphere.

“Our goal is to remind people of their country,” says Laura. “If it’s Mexico, all the stuff during their childhood is here to bring a part of Mexico into the community.”

And they’re encouraged by the growing number English speaking customers who are coming to visit because in any language la dolce Mexicano is just plain yum!