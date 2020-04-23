Trilliant Food & Nutrition donating food items, coffee to first responders

Items have been delivered to local hospitals, police for their work on the front lines

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Trilliant Food & Nutrition have been donating their products- more notably, coffee- to local first responders.

It’s just their way of saying thanks and keeping those on the front lines energized. Over the last couple of weeks, Trilliant have donated multiple cases of single-serve cup coffee, bagged coffee, drink mixes and read-to-drink coffee beverages to local hospitals and police stations.

“They’re putting themselves out there, essentially, and we really wanted to support them and help them in any way we can,” says Christoph Zickler, Marketing Vice President and General Manager of Trilliant. “It was a very easy decision on where to make the donations and who to help out because how they’re going above and beyond for all of us in trying to keep our community safe and well is very important to us.”

They’ve donated such items to the likes of the Grand Chute Fire Department, Fox Valley Metro Police, Appleton Police, Altrusa House, Neenah Police, and Ascension Northeast Wisconsin St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Those at Trilliant say some of the staff are married to first responders. They said they wanted to help after seeing their partners come home exhausted due to the additional efforts and extra shifts they’re putting in.

“First responders are doing a lot of extra shifts, a lot of extra work these days and that was one thing that hit home with us,” said Zickler. “We figured, hey- we’re a coffee company, we could probably help out and make sure they’re staying energized and making sure they’re staying focused and that’s how the idea was born to make some donations to various local first responders.”

Trilliant says they are continuing to look into additional donating opportunities for the future.