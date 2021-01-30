Trivia contest still a draw despite pandemic

The last weekend in January Lawrence University has hosted one of the longest-running trivia contests in the U.S. and it’s continuing despite this pandemic.

Molly Phelan, a trivia participant says, “There’s nothing like trivia in the world. There’s no one else that will take you on an internet scavenger hunt to places you never would go sometimes places you never want to return.”

But trivia participants have been returning to the Great Midwest Trivia contest for 56 years at Lawrence university.

Grace Krueger, Head Master of this year’s contest says, “I think that a reason a lot of people come back is because it’s just a lot fun. It’s a silly thing to do in the middle of January where everything is cold and there’s not a lot to do and it’s a great tradition.”

When faced with their biggest question, trivia staff found a unique answer to continue with the games despite the coronavirus.

Krueger says, “I’m alone in this room right now instead of all the trivia masters and I being together for the contest we’re each in a separate room. Another thing is that since we’re not allowed to be in the WLFM radio station.”

Phelan says, “I think for a lot of off-campus teams I think it feels very similar we had to learn some new technology we’re using discord and twitch this year which is a little different for some of us. I think for a lot of off-campus teams I think it feels very similar we had to learn some new technology but for me, it still feels kind of the same I still get to call in I still get to talk with someone on the phone.”

Some players even manage to concocot a special connection during this 50 hour long battle of the wits which keeps them hooked.

Phelan says, “I became a trivia master in 2010 for my senior year which is where I met my husband and we have been playing since we graduated. So we have been playing from many different places since 2010, in New Orleans, California and now we’re playing in Chicago.”

Even though things are different behind the scenes this pandemic hasn’t spoiled the spriit of competition.

Phelan says, “There’s nothing like it anywhere else and for me it’s about reconnecting with sort of the beautiful interaction I think Lawrence often has of like chaos and learning. I think those often go hand in hand and nothing really exemplifies it as much as trivia.”

The contest wraps up tomorrow and the head master of trivia says tradition is to give the first place winner a prize of something that is broken.