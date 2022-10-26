APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Trivia night unplugged is a family-friendly game night (WITHOUT technology) happening in Appleton on Saturday, November 5.

This event is held by CAP Services, and all funds will support the skills enhancement program in Outagamie County.

Teams can be from 4-10 people and for all ages. There will be 64 questions (16 per hour between 4 hours) targeted toward pop culture and media (including television, radio, sports, sports, music, and more).

Registration is $220 and is closed on October 31.