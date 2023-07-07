(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) troopers will once again be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in a unique way, by hitching a ride with semi-drivers for ‘Trooper in a Truck.’

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) states that the WSP is partnering with semi-truck drivers this week for its unique initiative.

Officials say the initiative, Trooper in a Truck, is designed to reduce the number of crashes and injuries involving commercial motor vehicles (CMV) by keeping an eye on traffic violations that include speeding, reckless or distracted driving, seat belt violations, and following too closely.

The release notes that in the past five years, Wisconsin has averaged about 7,000 crashes involving large trucks every year. In 2022, 73 people died in those incidents, officials say.

WSP’s partnership is with the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association drivers, with Trooper in a truck being part of Operation Safe Driver Week.

Operation Safe Driver Week is a nationwide awareness and enforcement initiative aimed at improving the driving behaviors of passenger vehicles and CMV drivers.

During the initiative, when an officer spots a violation from the truck or bus, they will radio patrol cars in the area for “appropriate enforcement action.”