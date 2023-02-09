SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A threat to school safety at Sheboygan South High School was deemed to be not credible after the school district was made aware of ‘troubling posts’ shared on February 9.

A message shared by the Sheboygan Area School District on Thursday states that the district worked with the Sheboygan Police Department to determine the validity of the threat.

Officials say that it appeared to be a similar ‘hoax’ that has affected many school districts across the country in recent days, with numerous reports of schools receiving internet-based phone calls with these types of threats.

The statement goes on to say:

While this threat was a likely hoax, we understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for our families, students, staff, and community. Please know that our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. We take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and we are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe. Sheboygan Area School District

The district is also reminding parents and students that if they hear of a threat to a school, to immediately report it to the police or a school official so an investigation can begin.

“As always, when social media is used in this manner, it is taken seriously by the school administration along with the police, and collaborative efforts are made to investigate and inform the community. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” the statement read.

No additional information about the incident was provided.