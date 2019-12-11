Trout Museum of Art gets festive with two Christmas-themed exhibits

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Christmas is exactly two weeks away and the Trout Museum of Art has gone through a bit of transformation to show their holiday spirit.

From now through February 2, visitors can walk through two Christmas-themed exhibits to get in the holiday mood. The first floor of the museum has been transformed into a “Who house” from ‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’ It features over 50 original cels from the original Christmas special, original Dr. Seuss sketches, animation stations and more.

Located on the third floor of the museum is the ‘This Is Christmas: Original Concept Art from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas’ exhibit. Here, museum goers can step into a world of ghouls, goblins, and Christmas cheer. You can also see original concept art, sketches, and Tim Burton original works from Disney’s Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas.

We’re at the @TroutMuseum this morning which has transformed into Whoville! One of the current exhibits is ‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas’, featuring over 50 original cels from the Christmas special, original Dr. Seuss sketches, and more! 🎅🏻 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Qi0ahQR8nK — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) December 11, 2019

Both exhibits are made possible by The Frank C. Shattuck Community Fund and the Sandra & Monroe Trout Art Exhibitions Endowment Fund, both within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.

You can find more information on both exhibits and upcoming events at the Trout online right here.