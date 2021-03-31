FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Trout Museum of Art new exhibit focuses on diversity

The theme of the new exhibit at the Trout Museum of Art is “Unraveled. Restructured. Revealed.” It was curated to give voices to those communities that are often overlooked.

Sixty-one artists from all over the world are featured in the exhibit. Artists explore personal narrative, social justice, pop culture, socio-political commentary, and identity politics in their pieces.

Unraveled. Restructured. Revealed. is an in-person and virtual exhibition. It will remain open until May 23rd.

The museum is open its regular hours. Visiting the exhibition is free with a museum membership. Memberships start at just $15 for the year. For more information, visit their website.

