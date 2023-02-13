GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of residents on Green Bay’s east side are without power after a cattle truck crashed into a power pole and overturned.

Around 7 a.m. this morning a cattle truck reportedly swerved to avoid a car and ended up crashing into a power pole and overturning. Authorities say the truck was carrying 41 cattle and there were no injuries.

The incident happened near Verlin Road and Lime Kiln Road.

WPS’s outage map shows that around 700 customers are affected near the Lime Kiln Road Verlin Road intersection.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department Chief Anthony Piontek said all of the cattle were off-loaded. Roads are expected to be closed until later this afternoon while crews work to restore power.

No additional information was provided at this time.