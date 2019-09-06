Truck Convoy event raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

Video courtesy of Special Olympics Wisconsin, Inc.

(WFRV) — As part of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, truckers around the area are teaming together for the 15th Annual Truck Convoy for Special Olympics Wisconsin on Saturday, September 14th.

“Not only does the Truck Convoy raise lots of money that goes directly to programming for our athletes, but it’s also a great way to visually demonstrate that support to a big portion of our state in a really awe-inspiring way,” says Alyse Peters, Special Olympics Wisconsin’s Director of Special Events.

Law enforcement officials will escort hundreds of trucks alone I-41 from Richfield (Exit #60) to Oshkosh (Exit #113) to raise funds for Special Olympics.

Families can cheer on the truckers from frontage roads along the route at EAA in Oshkosh around 11 a.m.

In 2018, 175 trucks participated and raised nearly $100,000 for the 10,000 Special Olympics athletes in Wisconsin. Since 2005, Wisconsin’s Convoy has raised more than $1.25 million for Special Olympics athletes.