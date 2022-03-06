KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the person or vehicle involved in a Saturday morning hit-and-run incident in Kimberly.

According to the department, at around 6 a.m., a black, Toyota Tacoma pickup truck drove over a curb on Kathleen Court, between two houses, before hitting a fence and a house.

The truck then reportedly exited onto Emons Road and drove off towards the west. Officers confirmed the truck did cause damage to the home and the fence.

Residents who may have information regarding the person or vehicle involved, are asked to contact Officer Brady Boucher by calling (920)788-7505 or email brady.boucher@fvmpd.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Quad Communities Crime Stoppers at (920)788-9090. You might be eligible for a reward!