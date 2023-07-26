The truck is considered a total loss after being hit by lightning (Photo credit: Slinger Fire Department)

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A truck is considered a total loss after being struck by lightning in southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Even though the odds are slim, they are never zero, as a Facebook post from the Slinger Fire Department provides proof of the incident.

Officials say that fire crews were sent to the 3700 block of Sherman Road around 8 a.m. on July 26 after reports that a vehicle had been struck by lightning.

When crews arrived, they found a truck with damage to the lower windshield and a haze of smoke inside the vehicle. A small amount of water was used to cool hot spots inside the truck after several plastic and electrical components were found melted.

The truck is considered a total loss after being hit by lightning (Photo credit: Slinger Fire Department)

The truck is considered a total loss after being hit by lightning (Photo credit: Slinger Fire Department)

The truck is considered a total loss after being hit by lightning (Photo credit: Slinger Fire Department)

No injuries or other damage happened during the incident but authorities believe the truck to be a total loss.

No other details were provided.