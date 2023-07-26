SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A truck is considered a total loss after being struck by lightning in southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Even though the odds are slim, they are never zero, as a Facebook post from the Slinger Fire Department provides proof of the incident.
Officials say that fire crews were sent to the 3700 block of Sherman Road around 8 a.m. on July 26 after reports that a vehicle had been struck by lightning.
When crews arrived, they found a truck with damage to the lower windshield and a haze of smoke inside the vehicle. A small amount of water was used to cool hot spots inside the truck after several plastic and electrical components were found melted.
No injuries or other damage happened during the incident but authorities believe the truck to be a total loss.
No other details were provided.