OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the driver of a pickup truck that reportedly lost some mattresses on I-41.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on March 28 around 7:30 a.m., a pickup truck lost some mattresses on I-41 northbound near Oshkosh. The incident happened on I-41 northbound just south of STH 21.

Authorities are looking to identify and talk to the driver of the pickup about some mattresses that they apparently ‘lost’. There were no details provided on if the mattress caused any damage to other vehicles.

Photo courtesy of Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-236-7300 and ask to speak with Deputy Pankratz. Local 5 will update this story as details are released.