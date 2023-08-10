Truck towing a trailer in Wisconsin gets stuck under a bridge, Sheriff looking for after after it leaves behind piles of debris

EMMET, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County are asking for the public’s help in getting any information regarding an incident where a truck allegedly got stuck under a bridge and fled.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a hit-and-run incident that happened on State Highway 16 and County Road M. On July 21 around 2:15 p.m., authorities responded to the reported hit-and-run.

Officials say that a large truck towing a trailer was driving on State Highway 16 and got stuck underneath the bridge. The truck then allegedly accelerated until it got free from the bridge.

The truck then reportedly fled and left behind parts of a large conveyor system. It was mentioned that there is no permanent damage to the bridge.

Authorities say there was no identifying information on the parts and no witnesses were able to give a description.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-386-3726. No additional details were provided.