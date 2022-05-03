GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – She has logged over 2 million miles, hasn’t been in an accident in over 21 years, was the first woman in the country to be named Truck Driver of the Year in 2019, and now her hard work is being rewarded.

Carmen Anderson, a truck driver for America’s Service Line in Green Bay, was presented with a brand new Volvo VNL760 70” sleeper for her industry and community accomplishments.

But there is something different about this truck. The truck is exclusively wrapped to help raise awareness for the Special Olympics.

Kriete Truck Centers headquartered in Milwaukee partnered with America’s Service Line in obtaining the new Volvo truck that Anderson will now be driving. CEO and President of Kriete, David Kriete, serves on the board of Special Olympics Wisconsin and seeing that Anderson is a big supporter of the Special Olympics, he was able to get the truck exclusively wrapped.

Special Olympics Truck presented to Carmen Anderson

“As a long-time supporter of Special Olympics, and all the professional truck drivers out there every day delivering life’s essentials, we at Kriete Truck Centers are thrilled to be part of this effort,” said David Kriete. “Carmen is a shining example of what can be accomplished through hard work and a commitment to serving others, values that are at the core of our culture at Kriete as well as Special Olympics.”

At the handover event, Special Olympics Athlete Travis Stuckart presented the truck to Anderson on Tuesday.

“I’m honestly taken back by all the attention, the chance to drive this beautiful truck, and the opportunity to further spread the word about all the great things Special Olympics does,” said Anderson. “Volvo is known for high performing, safe trucks with the latest technology, and we’re sure to get lots of envious looks from fellow drivers traveling America’s highways.”

The new truck features lower emissions that reduce driver fatigue alongside a reclining bunk with a memory foam mattress and a refrigerator.

“This is great. I’ve worked many years with the Special Olympics and when I was offered the chance to get a wrapped truck to represent the Special Olympics it was pretty awesome,” Anderson told Local 5.

The Special Olympics USA Games are scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 12. For more information, click here.