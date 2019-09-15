Truckers raise money for Special Olympics with convoy

The trucker community, its allied partners and local law enforcement are making a run at supporting Special Olympics athletes.

Dozens of law enforcement officials escorted hundreds of trucks along Interstate 41 from Richfield to Oshkosh as part of the 15th annual truck convoy for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The convoy ended at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in Oshkosh for a closing ceremony.

“All donations come to Special Olympics Wisconsin,” says Tommy Jaime with the Special Olympics. “We support 10,000 athletes across the state. They participate in 19 sports year-round and it helps them with health, leadership and we use the funds to help our schools become more inclusive.”

In 2018, 175 trucks participated in the truck convoy and raised nearly $100,000.

Since 2005, the Wisconsin convoy has raised more than $1.25 million for the Special Olympics.