FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)-Truck drivers from around the Midwest took a break from their normal trucking route to come together in Fond du Lac to support a very worthy cause.

Saturday was the 18th annual Wisconsin Special Olympics truck convoy which travels from Mercury Marine in Fond du lac to EAA in Oshkosh. It raised over $100,000 for Wisconsin Special Olympics. The event has raised more than $1.5 million for Special Olympics Wisconsin since it first began.

For Special Olympics Wisconsin athlete Travis Stuckart, getting to ride in the front seat of one of the trucks in the convoy brought back memories.

“My grandpa was a truck driver in the trucking industry for about 40 years,” said Travis Stuckart who is a coach and an athlete with Special Olympics Wisconsin. “Riding with Carmen brought great memories I used to ride with my grandpa and do loads.”

Stuckart said his grandpa was a huge supporter of Special Olympics Wisconsin before he passed away. On Saturday, Stuckart was the grand marshal representing the Special Olympics athletes at the event. He got to light the torch at the beginning of the event and then got to ride in one of the lead vehicles in the convoy.

Carmen Anderson drove that lead vehicle. She is another one of the grand marshal’s at the event and has volunteered her time with Special Olympics for 12 years.

Anderson works for America’s Service Line Inc. and has won numerous awards for her driving over the years.

“That was awesome I’ve never gotten to be the lead with Travis honking and waving at everybody,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s truck has been decorated with a Special Olympics wrap since May.

Over 150 trucks participated in the convoy this year.

“If it wasn’t for all their support we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” said Stuckart.

Stuckart has competed in Special Olympics for 35 years at the state, national, and world levels.



Kriete Truck Centers was named Presenting Partner for the 2022 Truck Convoy, and officers from Wisconsin State Patrol and Fond du Lac police department helped to escort the convoy along its route.

“All of us at Kriete Truck Centers take great pride in being the presenting sponsor of the 18th Annual Truck Convoy aimed at increasing support for Special Olympics here in Wisconsin,” President & CEO David Kriete said. “The spirit with which Special Olympics athletes compete is inspiring, and nothing makes us happier than to see the genuine joy and camaraderie that they and their families experience in being part of what is truly a very special organization.”