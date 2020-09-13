Truckers roll through Fond du Lac to raise money for Special Olympics

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) The thunder that rolled across northeast Wisconsin didn’t come from the sky.

Hundreds of truckers from across Wisconsin partnered with local law enforcement –to help raise money –for the 16th Annual Truck Convoy for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Truckers and police joined forces again to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Tommy Jaime, Director of Communications for Special Olympics Wisconsin says, “Law enforcement and truckers kind of work in tandem, kind of on our highways, and it’s just a way for them to come together, show their support for our athletes and people with intellectual disabilities and inclusive society.”

This event also marks the start of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, but for some truckers, this convoy is truly special.

Danny Tankersley, a trucker with WEL company says, “My son, Reiley, he’s a Special Olympian, so many athletes out there that you just don’t realize what they go through and what it means to everybody else.”

But this year– because of COVID-19– half as many truckers participated and organizers say that means half as much donations.

Jaime says, “Usually this event raised over $100,000 dollars a year for our athletes. This year’s a little bit different with COVID-19, we’re hoping in the range from $50 to $60 thousand dollars when all is said and done.”

The convoy was held at Mercury Marine instead of EAA to allow for social distancing and truckers rallied in Waupun before heading to their destinations.