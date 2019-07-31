Trump admin takes first steps to allow importation of low-cost drugs

(WFRV) — The Trump administration has reportedly taken the first steps to allow the importation of certain drugs from Canada and other countries.

CNN reports the proposal comes after President Donald Trump cast aside typical GOP opposition and told his health officials to find a way to approve Florida’s Republican governor’s request to allow the importation of lower-cost drugs.

Officials say Pres. Trump has made reducing drugs prices a top priority for his administration. This continues to be apparent leading up to the 2020 election.

According to CNN, there will be some time before lower-priced drugs will reach the hands of patients.

Both the Department of Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Ned Sharpless say hurdles will need to be crossed before importation can begin.

There are two scenarios in which drugs could be imported, according to CNN.

Under one, states pharmacists, or drug wholesalers could submit plans to agency for test projects on how to import drugs already approved by Health Canada. This scenario has many restrictions according to officials, including a limited time on tests and a regular, required, reporting to ensure safety and costs are being met.

Insulin cannot be imported from Canada, CNN reports.

The second scenario allows manufacturers to import low-cost versions of the drugs they sell in foreign countries. Agency officials told CNN drugmakers are interested in this scenario, but have not been able to due to “contracts with other players in the supply chain.”

The Department of Health & Human Services puts the burden under this scenario on states and manufacturers to convince it that importing drugs would be safe for consumers and save them money.

CNN says this proposal would leave it up to states to negotiate with Canadian authorities to allow their drugs to be imported.

Officials say it will take time for either of these scenarios to go into effect.