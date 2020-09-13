GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Walnut Street and Main Street bridges in Green Bay open again after Trump flotilla

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Walnut Street and Main Street bridges in the City of Green Bay were closed for several hours due to the Trump Floatilla parade on Sunday.

The bridges closed again around 3:30pm to allow traffic to travel through.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the Walnut Sreet and Main Street bridges in the City of Green Bay were expected to remain in the up position for an extended period of time and vehicular traffic was not be able to pass through.

Officials advised residents to use Mason Street or the I43/Tower Drive Bridge routes to navigate east and west through the City of Green Bay.

