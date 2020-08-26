Trump sending federal assistance to Wisconsin following Kenosha protests

(WFRV) – Wisconsin will receive federal assistance following days of protests in Kenosha, according to President Donald Trump.
Pres. Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon that his “team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance.
The president continues, saying he will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha “to restore LAW and ORDER!”
Representative Mike Gallager (R-Green Bay) commended the decision via Twitter.
Governor Tony Evers says he has authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County Wednesday evening. According to a release, “the governor is continuing to work with other states in facilitating additional National Guard and state patrol support.”
Following the request of local officials on Monday, Gov. Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help protect critical infrastructure and assist in maintaining public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully protest in Kenosha County. On Tuesday, Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency and authorized increasing the state’s National Guard support for Kenosha County to 250 members.
Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. According to Illinois Police, a juvenile has been taken into custody for at least one of the fatal shootings.
Protests have broke out throughout the state, including in Appleton, where police say they are following up on several incidents that occurred during Monday night’s protests.
Earlier this week, Gov. Evers signed an Executive Order calling for a special session on policing accountability and transparency.
