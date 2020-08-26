Trump sending federal assistance to Wisconsin following Kenosha protests

A protester kicks a smoke canister Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin will receive federal assistance following days of protests in Kenosha, according to President Donald Trump.

Pres. Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon that his “team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance.

…TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

The president continues, saying he will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha “to restore LAW and ORDER!”

Representative Mike Gallager (R-Green Bay) commended the decision via Twitter.

This is the right call. I'm glad the Governor reconsidered federal assistance and hope this decision will help restore order and lower tensions in Kenosha. https://t.co/Jb0owDpcdN — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) August 26, 2020

Governor Tony Evers says he has authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County Wednesday evening. According to a release, “the governor is continuing to work with other states in facilitating additional National Guard and state patrol support.”

Following the request of local officials on Monday, Gov. Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help protect critical infrastructure and assist in maintaining public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully protest in Kenosha County. On Tuesday, Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency and authorized increasing the state’s National Guard support for Kenosha County to 250 members.

People gather Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 to protest in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A protester holds up a phone as he stands in front of authorities Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

People gather Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 to protest in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A protester kicks a smoke canister Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Law enforcement gather to address unrest Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A group holds rifels as they watch protesters on the street Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continued following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A police officer stands in the street as protesters gather Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Authorities disperse protesters out of a park Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Volunteers clean up department of corrections building Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The building was burned during protests sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

People gather Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 to protest in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

In this September 2019 selfie photo taken in Evanston, Ill., Adria-Joi Watkins poses with her second cousin Jacob Blake. He is recovering from being shot multiple times by Kenosha police on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Adria-Joi Watkins via AP)

An explosive device detonates as a protester pushes back on an armored vehicle clearing the park of demonstrators during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

People try to push over protective fencing Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. According to Illinois Police, a juvenile has been taken into custody for at least one of the fatal shootings.

Protests have broke out throughout the state, including in Appleton, where police say they are following up on several incidents that occurred during Monday night’s protests.

Earlier this week, Gov. Evers signed an Executive Order calling for a special session on policing accountability and transparency.

