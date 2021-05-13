Try on clothes without leaving your home: Walmart to acquire virtual fitting room platform

(WFRV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people shop, some select stores – whether big or small, have opted to not allow people to try on clothes while in the store. But what do you do when you’re shopping online and can’t try clothes on?

Walmart has announced a new partnership to acquire Zeekit, a company that brings fashion and technology into one space to create a virtual fitting room platform that allows customers to’ try on’ clothes while online shopping. Zeekit is a female-founded, Israeli-based company that has turned out to be a game-changer.

Through Zeekit, customers shopping online will be able to virtually try on clothes that they may want to purchase. According to Walmart, the technology has been tested by other top brands and retailers and uses real-time image processing to catch the person’s entire image and figure.

Customers will be able to upload their picture or pick from a series of models already on the site that best mirror their own height, shape and skin tone. Then they can pick a piece of clothing or outfit and virtually try it on without ever going into a store. You can even share the outfit with friends like they are actually there with you.

There is no word on when the new feature will be live on the Walmart website.