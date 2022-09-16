(WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting recruiting events at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) and Appleton International Airport (ATW) on Monday, September 19, and Thursday, September 22.

Those interested in applying as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) will receive information about full and part-time positions while having the opportunity to complete multiple steps of the hiring process.

The event includes a presentation about the TSO role, application assistance, and scheduling of computer-based testing for job seekers.

Participants will be able to complete all or part of these processes, which will significantly reduce the time required to get on board with TSA.

As part of the presentation sessions, TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government while discussing benefits, paid leave, health care plans, and 401k coverage.

Officials say starting pay is $18.59 per hour at GRB and $17.92 at ATW with opportunities for pay increase after working six months.

TSA is also offering a sign-on bonus up to $1,000 to eligible new hires at GRB. The sign-on bonus is $500 after onboarding and $500 after one year of service.

TSA will be in Green Bay on Monday and Appleton on Thursday.

Those interested in attending the event in at Austin Straubel International can proceed to the Main Terminal on the 2nd Floor Atrium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those interested in attending the event for Appleton International Airport can head over to the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel at 333 W College Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.