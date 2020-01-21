TSA officers stop man with loaded handgun at Mitchell International Airport

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent’s patch is seen as she helps travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida. TSA has begun using the new 3-D computed tomography (CT) scanner in a checkpoint lane to detect explosives and other prohibited items that may be inside carry-on bags. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Mequon man has been cited by police after he brought a loaded firearm to Mitchell International Airport, according to officials.

The Transportation Security Administration says the man was stopped early Tuesday morning with a .38 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets.

He was reportedly caught when he removed his coat and placed in on the conveyor belt to go through the checkpoint X-ray machine.

The confiscated gun, courtesy of TSA

TSA officers say they detected the gun inside the front zipped pocket of his coat.

The man then told officials he did not know that he was carrying a loaded gun because he thought it was in a different jacket.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department reportedly confiscated the gun and detained the man.

This is the first firearm confiscated at Mitchell International this year. Last year, a total of 16 were caught by TSA officers.