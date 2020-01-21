TSA officers stop man with loaded handgun at Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Mequon man has been cited by police after he brought a loaded firearm to Mitchell International Airport, according to officials.
The Transportation Security Administration says the man was stopped early Tuesday morning with a .38 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets.
He was reportedly caught when he removed his coat and placed in on the conveyor belt to go through the checkpoint X-ray machine.
TSA officers say they detected the gun inside the front zipped pocket of his coat.
The man then told officials he did not know that he was carrying a loaded gun because he thought it was in a different jacket.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department reportedly confiscated the gun and detained the man.
This is the first firearm confiscated at Mitchell International this year. Last year, a total of 16 were caught by TSA officers.