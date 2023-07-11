MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reporting that the number of stopped handguns at Wisconsin airports in 2023 has increased from the amount stopped in 2022.

According to a release from the TSA, Officials say they stopped 18 handguns from January 1, through June 30, 2023, at airports around the state. The TSA says that in an increase from 2022 which saw only 12 firearms get stopped during that same time frame.

The number of firearms stopped at Wisconsin airports in the first half of the year are as follows:

Milwaukee Mitchell International (MKE): 10

Appleton International (ATW): 5

Green Bay Austin Straubel Field (GRB): 1

Dane County Regional (MSN): 2

From a national standpoint, the TSA says 3,251 firearms were stopped at airport security checkpoints through the first half of 2023 with over 92% of which being loaded. This is also stated to be an increase from 2022 which saw 3,053 firearms stopped with more than 86% being loaded.

“As summer travel ramps up, we continue to see far too many passengers bringing firearms to the checkpoint. This is a careless expensive mistake that introduces unnecessary risk into the crowded checkpoint enviroment.” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay

The TSA reports the figures have continued to climb throughout the first week of July with firearms being detected in Milwaukee on both July 4 and July 6.

While firearm possession laws vary by different states and local governments, TSA says they are banned at TSA checkpoints, secure area of an airports, and one board aircrafts regardless of a passenger having a concealed carry permit.

Those stopped for firearms will be subject to a $14,950 fine, having their TSA PreCheck eligibility eliminated for five years, and could require additional security screening on future flights. Some passengers, depending on local laws, could also be cited or arrested.

TSA says to avoid any issues they should check the proper packing guidance or the “What Can I Bring?” tool to know what is prohibited before flying.

TSA officals say they hope to see the number of firearms stopped go down throughout the second half of the year.