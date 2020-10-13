FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

TSA stops man with loaded handgun at Appleton International Airport

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities stopped a man with a loaded handgun from boarding a plane at Appleton International Airport on Monday.

TSA reports an officer detected the gun in the local man’s carry-on bag on Monday afternoon.

Officials immediately alerted the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department. A deputy responded to the airport, confiscated the handgun, and escorted the man away from the checkpoint.

TSA stopped a woman with a loaded handgun at Appleton International Airport in early September.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

