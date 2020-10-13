APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities stopped a man with a loaded handgun from boarding a plane at Appleton International Airport on Monday.
TSA reports an officer detected the gun in the local man’s carry-on bag on Monday afternoon.
Officials immediately alerted the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department. A deputy responded to the airport, confiscated the handgun, and escorted the man away from the checkpoint.
TSA stopped a woman with a loaded handgun at Appleton International Airport in early September.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.
Latest Stories
- Michigan man dies after being shot with crossbow
- Apple no longer including headphones or a power adapter in the iPhone box
- TSA stops man with loaded handgun at Appleton International Airport
- Wisconsin reports record number of new COVID-19 deaths, cases
- McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan