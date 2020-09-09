TSA stops woman with loaded handgun at Appleton Airport

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman carrying a loaded handgun was stopped by TSA officers at Appleton International Airport last week.

According to TSA, officers detected a loaded .38 caliber handgun in a woman’s carry-on bag lining as she at a checkpoint at around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 4.

Photo of the handgun, courtesy TSA

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the firearm.

“Under no circumstances should a passenger bring a firearm to an airport security checkpoint,” says Mark Lendvay Wisconsin’s TSA Federal Security Director. “Passengers who wish to travel with a firearm, permissible in a checked bag only, should check with their airline and review TSA’s rules before coming to the airport.”

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances.

This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, they are still not permitted to bring a firearm into the passenger section of the airplane.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

Nationwide last year, TSA says 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging approximately 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

