Tubing fun returns for winter season at Ariens Hill

The snowfall we’ve had this season has improved sledding conditions, which means the opening of Ariens Hill.

The tubing hill, located in the Titletown district, is now open for the winter season.

Special Titletown tubes are available for those who purchase tubing tickets.

The hill is 46 feet high and all three tubing lanes run 300 feet long.

Since the hill is so big, organizers say setting it up can be a challenge.

“It’s the building of the whole hill, making sure that we have enough ice, the temperature’s right for us to create the snow and making sure that it’s a safe and fun environment for everybody,” says operations manager Jordan Burke.

Organizers hope to have around 9,000 visitors at Titletown for winter activities.

