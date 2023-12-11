GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While weather conditions allow for ample snow-making at Ariens Hill in the Titletown District of Green Bay, officials have opened it up to the public for the winter season.

Tube riders are reminded that you must complete a waiver before using the hill. Season passes are also now available in person only.

Prices to use Ariens Hill remain relatively the same from last year, with Sunday through Thursday priced at $8 and Friday through Saturday priced at $10.

You can use the hill for a single ride for only $15 on gameday. Those looking to go with friends can run a four-person package for around $30.

Season passes for tubing are $50, but if you’re interested in using the ice skating rink, too, you can purchase a season pass for $130.

Ariens Hill is open seven days a week. To view hours, click here.