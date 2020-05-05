Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day

(WFRV) – Tuesday, May 5, is National Teacher Appreciation Day, otherwise known as National Teacher Day. The day recognizes dedicated educators across the county and is celebrated on the Tuesday of the first full week in May every year.

National Day Calendar gives numerous ways to observe #TeacherAppreciationDay, including writing them letters to show your support or volunteering to assist them.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, teachers across the nation have had to quickly adapt to a new way of teaching that they may never have experienced before. Here’s a look at how teachers across Northeast Wisconsin continue to show support for their students, even while they aren’t in the classroom.

Wrightstown St. Clare Parade

Be sure to show your appreciation for a teacher in your life in WFRV Local 5’s Facebook post below!

In 1953, Eleanor Roosevelt persuaded the 81st Congress to proclaim National Teachers’ Day, according to National Day Calendar. Congress later declared March 7, 1980, as National Teacher Day. The National Education Association continued to observe Teacher Day on the first Tuesday in March until 1985 when the National PTA established Teacher Appreciation Week as the first full week of May. The NEA Representative Assembly then voted to make the Tuesday of that week National Teacher Day.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5