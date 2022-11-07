DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmers are preparing to sell turkeys for thanksgiving. Local farmer Nancy Kellner says your thanksgiving dinner may cost a little more this year.

“The corn price did go pretty high, so we ended up having to raise our price for the organics,” said Nancy Kellner co-owner of Back Acre Garden.

Kellner has been a farmer in Denmark for 50 years and says selling organic turkeys is her specialty.

“We have to run them all the way out to Minnesota for butcher in order to stay certified organic so that’s a four-hour drive out there and then they process them, and we bring them back and sell them fresh off the farm the week of Thanksgiving,” stated Kellner.

Kellner says although the price of organic turkeys has increased, she recognizes them as a healthier and less time-consuming option for thanksgiving dinner.

“These are fresh turkeys so they’re better tasting, and they don’t have all those injections of fluids and stuff that a turkey from the grocery store, and they take less time to cook as a fresh turkey,” explained Kellner

You can find more information on Kellner’s farm here.

