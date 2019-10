Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — Participants registered for any Festival Foods Turkey Trot have the chance to meet Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the De Pere Festival Foods on Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Packers say that participants must bring proof of race registration to meet Jones. Only one autograph and photograph will be allowed per person.

For more information or to register for the Festival Foods Turkey Trot, click here.