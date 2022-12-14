(WFRV) – With some Wisconsinites breaking out the shovels/snowblowers for the first time this season, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants drivers to make sure their headlights are turned on.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) posted on its Facebook page about reminding drivers to turn on their headlights. There is a winter storm warning across northeast Wisconsin as most of the state is expected to see varying amounts of snowfall.

The following statement was in the post:

If you need your windshield wipers, you should have your headlights on too. Wisconsin Department of Transportation

