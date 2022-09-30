GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s three major sports organizations are teaming up to take Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to Washington D.C. for this year’s ‘Flight of Champions’ on October 8.

The Stars & Stripes Honor Flight announced the details of the three planeloads leaving from both Green Bay and Milwaukee in the Lambeau Field Atrium on Friday.

This year’s ‘Flight of Champions’ will take about 240 Korean War and Vietnam War veterans from southeast and east central Wisconsin on a one-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor and to experience a full day of recognition and thanks for their service to our nation.

Sharing the experience with the veterans and guardians will be alumni from the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

“We are honored to be a part of this historic mission with our fellow pro sports teams from Wisconsin,” stated Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. “While we play different sports, we all have one thing in common, and that is great respect for those who have served, and are serving, in our military. We couldn’t be more excited to be asked to play a small role in ensuring these veterans, who are American heroes, have a great day in D.C.”

Veterans that are currently scheduled to be honored on the ‘Flight of Champions’ include several Korean War veterans, a Bronze Star recipient for valor in Vietnam, a Vietnam Marine tank gunner, and a Veteran who played military basketball while deployed.

The Washington D.C. tour will include stops at:

WWII Memorial

The Korean War Memorial

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The Marine Corps/Iwo Jima Memorial

The Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

Two planes will depart from Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport and another will depart from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

Pro sports team representatives taking part in the flights include:

Milwaukee Bucks: Alumni Dick Garrett and front office personnel

Milwaukee Brewers: Broadcasters Craig Coshun and Tim Dillard, along with front office personnel

Green Bay Packers Alumni: Tony Fisher, Dexter McNabb, Marwin Evans, and Bill Ferrario

During the conference, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach asked for the community to come out in full support, “We encourage the public to turn out in force for the welcome home celebration and give the veterans the welcome home many of them never received. It’s an incredible experience and we want to make it an experience the veterans won’t forget.”

The concourse of the Austin Straubel International Airport will open around 6 p.m. on October 8.