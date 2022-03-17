FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Judge Dale English sentenced a man for a shooting that took place in Fond du Lac back in May of 2020.

Dammahum Gibson was sentenced to 7 years of initial prison confinement and 8 years of extended supervision, totaling to 15 years.

Officers say Gibson was previously convicted on Dec. 13, 2021, after pleading “no contest” to two counts of first degree reckless endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping with a dangerous weapon.

“This brazen violent crime led to 19 rounds being fired, 2 by this defendant, during broad daylight turning our city into the Wild West. It destabilized our community and we will never tolerate it in society. I am grateful nobody was physically injured with multiple rounds striking vehicles and at least one of the bullets striking a neighborhood home.,” said DA Toney.

This case was investigated by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Officers say their investigation led to both shooters being identified, convicted, and sent to prison for their roles in the incident.

