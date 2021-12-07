Turning random violence into random kindness to remember Trestle Trail shooting victim

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV)- Tuesday was all about random acts of kindness in the Fox Cities.

It’s all to honor Olivia Stoffel who passed away in 2015 in a shooting on the Trestle Trail bridge in Menasha. On that day, a man who was upset about a romantic relationship opened fire on the bridge killing Olivia, her father Jon and another man named Adam Bentdahl. The shooter then turned the gun on himself.

On Tuesday, which is Olivia’s birthday, friends and family are turning this random act of violence into random acts of kindness.

Stacy Beduhn donated to a GoFundMe page to help out a waitress at the Otter Creek Sports Bar and Grille in Hortonville who lost everything in a house fire. She didn’t know the waitress and hadn’t been to that restaurant before, it was truly a random act.

“It’s fantastic to remember Oliva by this, not just the tragedy that happened,” says Beduhn who is a relative of Olivia and Jon.

Stacy is also a cake decorator and baker, she owns Sweet Creations by Stacy in Greenville, and also gave out cupcakes as part of her good deed.

Chloe Demerath made little care packages for her kids to hand out at school. Shana Joseph gave away photography sessions at her business Defining 78. Others paid for people behind them in drive-thru lines or stuck money to the outside of vending machines for people who wanted a treat.

“They were always helping people, that’s why these random acts of kindness are such a beautiful thing,” says Beduhn.

The Fox Crossing Police Department also participating in the random acts of kindness in honor of Olivia.

“It’s a good reminder especially this time of year around Christmas to show compassion, love, and understanding for each other,” says Daniel Wiechman who is the community liaison officer for the Fox Crossing Police Department.

He says the department has participated in previous years as well. This year they handed out coffee mugs and gift cards to people in the community.

“Her love for others is such an easy message for others to carry on,” says Wiechman.



Olivia’s mom Erin set up a Facebook page called Olivia’s Heart where people are posting all the random acts of kindness that they did on Tuesday in honor of Olivia.