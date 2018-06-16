Tweeting for the Pope

It’s not everyday you get invited into the Pope’s inner circle, but Local 5 was offered the chance to do just that, even if only for 30 minutes.

Doctor Natasa Govekar, one of the leaders that oversees Pope Francis’ social media accounts, was in Green Bay as a keynote speaker for the Catholic Media Conference.

The conference is an annual event welcoming hundreds of journalists and bloggers alike from all over the world.

Dr. Govekar started the conversation by expressing her gratitude for being able to tweet for Pope Francis.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity because it’s like helping the voice of the Pope.”

Even though Govekar helps oversee the Pope’s digital voice, she is quick to point the words are from Pope Francis himself.

“Actually, the tweets are his tweets because the Pope approves every single tweet.”

But how does Pope Francis spread his message when his social followers are from all different linguistic backgrounds? The answer is simpler than you think.

Govekar explains the Pope has nine different Twitter accounts in nine different languages.

“English, Spanish, Portugese, German, Italian, and so on…Arabic, Latin.”

The social media expert explained it was her first time visiting the Green Bay area, and it has left a lasting impression.

“I’ve been to the Shrine; I have been even to the Michigan Lake and I’ve discovered it isn’t a lake but it’s an ocean,” she joked.

But she didn’t stop there.

“You should be grateful too, for living in such a beautiful city. I have had a very very beautiful experience of the church here in Green Bay.”

But what’s a visit to Green Bay without an introduction to a different sort of shrine?

After showing Govekar a photo of Aaron Rodgers posing with the Dalai Lama in Packers gear, she said the Pope would be happy to don some green and gold himself.

“Why not, he’s done it before.”

As she shuts her phone off and turns-in for the night she reflects on the impact she making around the world, an impact Dr. Govekar doesn’t take for granted.

“At the end of the day, I must say that I am always very grateful for the opportunity of this work. Every time I travel, even here in Green Bay, this meaning becomes more and more profound. I can somehow see how inspired they are by Pope Francis.”

Before Dr. Natasa Govekar left for 3:30 mass, there was one last thing to ask.

Would Pope Francis ever come to Green Bay?

She answered emphatically. “Why not, just ask him.”

Local 5 had a small gift for Natasa and Pope Francis for that visit to Green Bay!