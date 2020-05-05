Twin buffalo calves, a rarity, born near Suring

BREED, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time in 20 years, a family near Suring has welcomed twin buffalo calves to their small herd.

Steven and Bette Elbe tell WFRV Local 5 that there family has kept buffalo on their property for the last two decades.

On Friday, the twin calves were born. The Elbes have welcomed calves before, but a set of twins was a first and a surprise.

The Elbes tell WFRV Local 5 that, after looking into it a bit, they found the chances of a buffalo having twins is about 1 in 500. It’s even rarer for the mother to nurse both.

The family says they’re keeping their fingers crossed that the calves stay health and that their mother nurses both.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5