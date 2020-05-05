Twin buffalo calves, a rarity, born near Suring

BREED, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time in 20 years, a family near Suring has welcomed twin buffalo calves to their small herd.
Steven and Bette Elbe tell WFRV Local 5 that there family has kept buffalo on their property for the last two decades.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
On Friday, the twin calves were born. The Elbes have welcomed calves before, but a set of twins was a first and a surprise.
The Elbes tell WFRV Local 5 that, after looking into it a bit, they found the chances of a buffalo having twins is about 1 in 500. It’s even rarer for the mother to nurse both.
The family says they’re keeping their fingers crossed that the calves stay health and that their mother nurses both.