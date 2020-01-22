Twin Cities man attempting to break world ice speed record in Manawa

MANAWA, Wis. (WCCO) – A Twin Cities man will attempt to break the world ice speed record in Manawa next month.

“I want to break the current world record of 247 miles an hour on ice,” Kurt Anderson told Local 5 affiliate, WCCO.

Surpassing the 247.93-miles-per-hour mark will also give Anderson the maximum G-force of a fighter pilot.

Anderson told WCCO he and his team of “Rocketboys” will attempt the record at the Snodeo snowmobile rally in Manawa on February 16.

“I love racing,” Anderson said. “I love … trying to accomplish something, and so I’m excited about it.”

