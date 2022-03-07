RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based company that manufactures and distributes power transmission equipment has announced it will temporarily stop all business activity with Russia and Belarus due to the ongoing invasion in Ukraine.

According to a release, the change in Twin Disc operations is effective immediately until further notice.

Officials said all sales and shipments to the two locations were paused because of the challenging operating environment, supply chain issues, and evolving sanctions.

Twin Disc reports its presence in these countries is light – in both marine and land-based markets – and the impact of this change will not influence its finances greatly.

Business in Ukraine

Company officials explain they do not have employees based in Eastern Europe. However, for the safety of business partners, distributors, and customers, Twin Disc reports they will only have business in Ukraine for emergency situations.

“What is happening in Ukraine right now is tragic, and the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people are an inspiration to the world. We remain focused on the well-being of our employees and associates impacted by these hostilities,” said John H. Batten, Chief Executive Officer.

The Milwaukee-based company reports it will continue to provide updates on the situation.