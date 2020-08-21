Two 17-year-old’s arrested after stealing vehicles, fleeing authorities in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two 17-year-old’s have been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle thefts in Sturgeon Bay.

Sturgeon Bay Police were notified of a motor vehicle accident at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. A vehicle had reportedly struck a tree on the west side of the city.

Officers located the vehicle involved as well as a man and woman standing by the vehicle. The suspects fled on foot as an officer approached them. The officer pursued them, but lost sight of them.

During this time, a Door County Sheriff’s Deputy says they observed the two suspects running away from the scene but also lost sight of them. As the investigation unfolded, officers learned the suspects entered a residential garage on the city’s east side and had stolen the vehicle.

Less than three hours after the crash, officers were dispatched to a west side home for a second stolen vehicle. Authorities say the vehicle owner, using GPS, was able to track the vehicle to the 200 block of Thorn Street.

Sturgeon Bay Police say the vehicle was located with no one around. Door County K9 Odin and his handler responded to the scene to track the suspects.

Just after 7 a.m., as officers and deputies continued their search, a third vehicle was reported stolen from a west side home.

At about 8 a.m., a police officer was searching an east side apartment complex. The officer spotted the vehicle driving in his direction and the officer identified the suspects as the same male and female from the previous vehicle thefts. The vehicle drove around the apartment complex, parked, and the suspects fled on foot.

Authorities say officers pursued the suspects on foot toward the 900 block of Egg Harbor Road and Georgia Street. The suspects then split up as the female continued fleeing on foot and the male suspect stole a fourth vehicle from a Georgia St. home.

The male then drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed at two police officers who were on foot in the parking lot. Authorities say the officers evaded the vehicle as it sped by within 20 feet of them.

The male suspect continued to flee at a high rate of speed on Jefferson Street before crashing into a building in the 200 block of North 7th Avenue. The suspect ran from the vehicle but was soon taken into custody after a citizen called in a report of a suspicious male near where the crash occurred. The female suspect was taken into custody after a citizen called about a suspicious female outside a residence in the 800 block of Georgia Street.

No law enforcement officers, community members, or suspects were injured during this incident.

The following charges are being recommended to the District Attorney’s Office on a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female. Other charges may follow as the investigation concludes.

Operate a Vehicle without Owner’s Consent 2 Felony counts and 2 Misdemeanor counts

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Burglary

Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement Officer

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Fail to Notify Police of an Accident

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude an Officer

