GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two adults and eight children were removed from their Green Bay home after their house ignited in flames on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just after 12 p.m., crews responded to a home located in the 900 block of Elmore Street for reports of a fire on the second floor of the residence.

Upon arrival, officials say they saw smoke coming from the gable ends of the attic and above the porch roof on the street side of the structure.

Firefighters quickly began an aggressive interior attack and were able to get the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

The fire caused approximately $80,000 in damage and resulted in 10 occupants, including two adults and eight children, being removed from the home.

No residents and/or firefighters were injured during the incident.

The Fire Marshal’s Office reportedly determined that the fire was caused by careless use of smoking materials.